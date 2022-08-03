Exclusive: Manchester United could still pursue one of their top targets

Manchester United have been showing an interest in Ajax winger Antony during this current transfer window.

Antony, who played for Ajax under current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has been pursuing Antony this summer, a player who he knows he can trust and who has the capabilities to improve his current squad.

A recent report from Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth claimed that a deal to take Antony to Manchester United had completely fallen through, unless Ajax dropped their asking price.

Now, Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, via his Substack column, has claimed that a deal to take Antony to Manchester United shouldn’t be ruled out, but they won’t be willing to pay in the region of €90m.

Antony could link back up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.
Manchester United’s current options out wide include Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who have both failed to impress in recent years.

Jadon Sancho was brought in, but the England international took a while to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Adding another winger to the squad is likely to be high on Manchester United’s priority list, but they will have to ensure they don’t overpay for a player like Antony, who also may struggle to settle in.

 

