Former Liverpool star Adam Lallana has admitted he has been ‘given his life back’ after making the switch to Brighton two years ago following the rigorous attempts made to life at Anfield by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Lallana, 34, was brought to Merseyside by Brendan Rodgers in 2014 for £28m from Southampton after a string of impressive appearances at St. Mary’s piqued the interest of England’s top clubs.

He spent six years in the red half of the city, making 178 appearances in that time under Rodgers and Klopp. However, game time dwindled under the German, and he subsequently moved to the AMEX Stadium on a free transfer after falling out of favour due to injury woes.

But despite not challenging for trophies during his time on the south coast, Lallana admits that there are certain aspects that are more positive in Sussex – such as his time spent away from his family improving.

“When [Klopp] first came in, that was sort of his model. You’d drop the kids off, go for breakfast, but you couldn’t play golf before you trained,” Lallana told Gaz’s Gold podcast, as relayed by Anfield Watch.

“There would have been an element of that because playing for Liverpool, it’s literally your life. Whereas coming out of Liverpool, I feel like I’ve got a little bit more of a life back.

“Not that I didn’t enjoy it – I loved it at the time. But I love it at Brighton now for different reasons.”