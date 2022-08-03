Industrious Paris-Saint Germain midfielder set for Serie A loan move

Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly set to seal a loan move to Roma.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the former Liverpool midfielder is heading for his second move in as many seasons.

Gini Wijnaldum is finally set to sign with AS Roma! Agreement reached as green light just arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on loan move. Time for documents, here we go soon ??? #ASRoma PSG are prepared to close on Renato Sanches after Wijnaldum departure. pic.twitter.com/U04IxnUBCa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Jose Mourinho is currently in the process of rebuilding Roma and following the club’s inaugural Europa Conference League win last season, the Italians have made some ambitious signings, including former Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala.

MORE: Chelsea handed transfer boost as target pushes for Stamford Bridge move

Set to follow the Argentine attacking midfielder to Rome, Gini Wijnaldum, whose move will be a loan, looks to be Mourinho’s next addition as the Portuguese tactician seeks to close the gap between his team and Serie A title favourites Juventus and Inter Milan.

From the player’s perspective, this latest move presents a last-ditch opportunity for him to reignite his stagnating career.

Having started in just 18 domestic matches since his move to the Parc des Princes 12 months ago, the 31-year-old has found himself out of favour but that could all change under Mourinho, who is likely to depend on his mobility and industrious style of play to inject some energy into Roma’s midfield.