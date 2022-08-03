Leeds United could be set to further their spending spree with the arrival of Dutch winger Cody Gakpo – ultimately beating Arsenal in the process as they search for a replacement for departed star Raphinha.

The Yorkshire-based club have already spent £95m this summer on the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Brendan Aaronsen and Marc Roca, although they have received a similar fee for Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, who have joined Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

That means they still have a pot of money to spend, with a striker arguably high up on their list.

And according to Foot Mercato, Jesse Marsch’s men could trump Arsenal in their bid to sign Cody Gakpo, who has commanded a £27m [€30m] price tag from his current club PSV.

The report states that Leeds are interested in Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Martin Terrier of Rennes, although the latter is wanted by ‘several Premier League clubs’, with Gakpo being the third name on their list.

PSV would demand a hefty fee for his services, although that may change should they fail to qualify for the Champions League group stages in their crunch clash against Monaco next week.

And that could pave the way for Leeds to lodge an official proposal, with the club almost certain to add to their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

Gakpo has 43 goals in 137 appearances for the Eindhoven-based side and recently made his international debut for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

But with Arsenal still needing additions to their front line in terms of squad depth, they may well rue Leeds stealing a march on them.