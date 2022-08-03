Leeds United are still looking for a suitable replacement for Brazilian winger Raphinha, who departed Elland Road in favour of a move to Barcelona earlier this summer.

The Whites, led by American boss Jesse Marsch, are desperate to add some much-needed quality to their senior team. Not only will the upcoming 2022-23 campaign be a major season for the Yorkshire-based club, but they will be eager to avoid a repeat performance from last time out.

Having narrowly escaped relegation on the final day, Marsch will know, as will the fans, that a good start later this month will be imperative to build some early momentum.

When it comes to potential late transfer business, in an effort to find a player capable of coming in and stepping up to the challenge, according to Foot Mercato, Marsch and club owner Andrea Radrizzani are interested in signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal international, who was relegated back to the Championship with the Hornets last season, would probably jump at the chance to return to the Premier League.

However, a potential move is likely to hinge on whether or not Radrizzani is willing to part with the £30m Watford are understood to be demanding.

Nevertheless, regardless of the club’s pursuit of Sarr, there is no denying that losing Raphinha has been a big blow, and even if they do replace him, the new Barcelona number 22 has left a big void, so finding the right successor, for the right price, is going to cause some headaches.