Liverpool assistant admits Diogo Jota confronted teammate over exit rumours

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders has admitted that forward star Diogo Jota confronted ex-teammate Sadio Mane over a potential move to Bayern Munich prior to the Senegal international departing for pastures new in the Bundesliga.

Mane spent six seasons at Liverpool in a dazzling spell which saw him take home every trophy possible, including the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.

However, following the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid back in May, Mane announced that he was departing the Anfield club for a new challenge with one year left on his contract; and after months of negotiations with Bayern over a potential fee, the move was completed in late June for around £29m.

Yet Liverpool hero Diogo Jota reportedly confronted Mane about the move when rumours appeared that he may be looking to swap England for Germany over the summer, as per Ljinders’ new ‘Intensity’ book which was published earlier this year.

“There were rumours Bayern were looking to sign Sadio. During breakfast, Diogo confronted Sadio while seeing the news on Sky,” Ljinders wrote, as relayed by HITC.

“Trent (Alexander-Arnold) was sitting next to him and we both started laughing when I said Jota could be a Scouser. He confronts without any hesitation.”

As a result of Mane’s departure, the domestic double-winning side plumped for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, who has made the switch from Benfica for a fee which could reach £85m.