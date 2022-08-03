Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the 35-year-old forward, who has just 12 months left on his deal, could depart the King Power Stadium before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

These latest reports will come as a massive shock to fans of all clubs involved.

Not only is Vardy a legend at Leicester City following his contributions to the club’s historic 2015-16 Premier League title win, but he is also well into his thirties, so the prospect of him securing a move to a top six club now seems incredibly unlikely.

Stranger things have happened though, and with such little time left on his current deal, the former England international could prove to be a cost-effective emergency backup.

The 35-year-old would be a panic buy though, and that is something United, in particular, would not be able to deny.

The uncertainty surrounding five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to lead manager Erik ten Hag into the latter stages of the summer window still unsure whether or not he needs to bring in a new hitman, so only time will tell how this crazy saga ends.