Manchester City are in talks to sign Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez, with target Marc Cucurella in talks with Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Cucurella was in talks with Chelsea over a potential move. The Brighton defender had also been in talks with Manchester City, but it now appears Chelsea are leading the race.

Now, Manchester City have swiftly moved on to alternatives, and according to The Athletic, they are now in talks to sign Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Belgium at such a young age, and Manchester City are said to have scouted him extensively before making a move.

Gomez is likely to cost a lot less than the reported fee Brighton are demanding for Cucurella, so it could be a smart move.

The Spanish left-back may not be ready for the step up to the Premier League. but with Joao Cancelo at the club, he will have time to develop and learn from one of the best in England.

Also, there are not many better managers to work under in order to develop than Pep Guardiola.