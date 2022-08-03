Manchester City target alternatives to defender who is in talks with Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are in talks to sign Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez, with target Marc Cucurella in talks with Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Cucurella was in talks with Chelsea over a potential move. The Brighton defender had also been in talks with Manchester City, but it now appears Chelsea are leading the race.

Now, Manchester City have swiftly moved on to alternatives, and according to The Athletic, they are now in talks to sign Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Belgium at such a young age, and Manchester City are said to have scouted him extensively before making a move.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace set to sign highly sought-after Northern Ireland youth international
Former Liverpool midfielder admits leaving Anfield has given him his life back
Liverpool assistant admits Diogo Jota confronted teammate over exit rumours

Gomez is likely to cost a lot less than the reported fee Brighton are demanding for Cucurella, so it could be a smart move.

The Spanish left-back may not be ready for the step up to the Premier League. but with Joao Cancelo at the club, he will have time to develop and learn from one of the best in England.

Also, there are not many better managers to work under in order to develop than Pep Guardiola.

 

More Stories sergio gomez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.