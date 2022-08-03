Manchester United defender set for loan move

Manchester United full-back Alex Telles is set to join Sevilla on a season-long loan.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has given the Brazilian defender’s proposed move to La Liga the famous ‘here we go’ treatment.

Alex Telles to Sevilla, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement completed between with Manchester United on loan dean valid until 2023. Been told there’s NO buy option clause. ??? #MUFC Contracts being prepared in order to be signed this week. pic.twitter.com/YsrvqZjuIU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

Following the recent arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, it was always likely that Erik ten Hag would offload at least one of his left-backs.

Luke Shaw, who still has two years left on his contract, is on course to remain the Red Devils’ first choice full-back, but ahead of some healthy competition from Malacia, Telles has seemed the likeliest to move on.

The former Porto captain may still have a future at Old Trafford though. Having refused to include a future buy option, the 29-year-old’s spell in Seville will be for one season, what could happen after that is anybody’s guess, but the defender’s future in the Premier League is likely to hinge on how well Malacia does in his opening campaign.