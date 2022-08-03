Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend €20m on Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest this summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could potentially leave Manchester United in the coming weeks.

If a deal does happen, United will be left with just one senior right-back in Diogo Dalot, so reinforcements may be necessary to provide increased squad depth.

Now, according to SPORT, one man Manchester United are considering is Barcelona defender Dest, and the report claims they are willing to pay €20m to secure his signature.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the American, due to their poor financial situation, so an offer of around €20m should be enough to prise him away from the Spanish club.

Dest is still only 21 years old, so could provide Manchester United with a right-back for the foreseeable future. Dalot has failed to cement a regular place at United, so bringing in some much-needed competition should be hugely beneficial to Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have strengthened in other areas of defence, bringing in Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, but after conceding a record number of goals in their Premier League era last season, more reinforcements could be necessary.