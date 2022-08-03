New Tottenham arrival Djed Spence details two factors that drew him to Spurs switch

New Tottenham signing Djed Spence has opened up on the two main factors that tempted him to develop his career in north London – citing continental football and a chance to work under enigmatic manager Antonio Conte for swaying his decision despite interest from some of Europe’s top sides.

Spence, 21, impressed heavily for Nottingham Forest last season whilst on loan from Middlesbrough, and was a key component in Steve Cooper’s side as they achieved promotion from the Championship to the Premier League for the first time this century.

His form tempted Tottenham to make a £13m move for his signature, and he was unveiled two weeks ago to become Conte’s sixth major summer signing.

But the London-based side fended off interest from some of Europe’s top clubs to secure his services, with north London rivals Arsenal and Italian duo Roma and Inter Milan missing out.

And Spence has detailed Conte’s influence as a key move in bringing him back to his home city.

“[The wait] didn’t really affect me too much. I was always certain of coming here. It didn’t affect me too much. I just focused on what I was doing, training hard. That was it, really,” he told football.london.

“The manager [was a big draw], obviously the club itself is a big club. Champions League football. Those were the things that made me want to come.

“The manager knows what he wants and he wants his players to work hard. I’m willing to do that. I think it’s going to be a good season for everyone.

“Hopefully I can make a quick impact, no one really likes waiting, although I know you’ve got to be patient and if you get the chance, you’ve got to take it.”

Tottenham take on Southampton in their season opener this weekend.