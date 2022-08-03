The whole world knows that Newcastle have a ton of money behind them now, so they’re going to be over a barrel in negotiations with clubs and players when it comes to getting deals done.

It’s possible that it could skew the market and they’ll have some trouble when it comes to finding true value in the market, but signing James Maddison for £50m could be a reasonable bit of business.

He’s still only 25, he’s been involved with the England setup, and he’s also coming off his best individual season in the Premier League after scoring 18 goals last season, so he is the kind of player that everything can be built around.

Clearly, it’s going to take a big bid to let him go, but it’s been reported that Eddie Howe could get his main target for £50m if the Magpies are willing to stump up the cash.

It’s even said that Newcastle have made an offer worth around £45m for the attacking midfielder already, so if it’s a case of paying the extra £5m then it’s worth it in the grand scheme of things If he is their main target.

It’s also said that Arsenal and Spurs are interested but clearly, it’s Newcastle who are pushing the hardest to bring him in, and it would be a massive coup if they could somehow pull it off.