PSG are looking to beat Barcelona to the signing of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

Silva was undoubtedly one of Manchester City’s best players last season and played a pivotal role in helping them lift the Premier League title. The Portuguese international can play in several positions, so his versatility is just one part of why he’s such a valuable asset.

However, he could be on the move this summer, with Foot Mercato reporting that PSG are looking to beat Barcelona to the signing of Silva.

PSG are in a significantly better financial situation than Barcelona, so they could hold the advantage in the race to secure his signature.

However, it’s not going to be easy to prise Silva away from Manchester City, as Guardiola will regard him as a key player going into the season.

With the Premier League starting again this weekend, it’s difficult to see Manchester City allowing a key player to leave when they have little time to find a replacement before the season starts.

A fee of €80m is said to be enough to convince City to allow him to join either PSG or Barcelona.