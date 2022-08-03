Chelsea reportedly hold serious interest in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

After falling out of favour at Tottenham, Walker-Peters moved to Southampton where he has become a regular in the team at St Marys.

Walker-Peters has operated at his usual right-back position as well as left-back at times, making him a useful, versatile player in the Southampton squad.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have a “serious interest” in Walker-Peters, but an approach is yet to be made, he confirmed to CaughtOffside via his column on Substack.

Romano has also revealed that he expects Southampton to value Walker-Peters at between £35m-£40m.

Although Chelsea currently have Reece James as their starting right wing-back, their lack of depth in this position is an issue. The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have deputised in James’ absence, despite not naturally playing in this position.

Adding a player such as Walker-Peters who can operate on both sides of the defence would give Thomas Tuchel an ideal squad player and much-needed cover at wing-back.

Southampton rarely stand in a player’s way if an offer from a bigger club comes in, so it will be interesting to see if Walker-Peters is keen to move to the London club if an approach was made.