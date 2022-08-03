Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be benched by Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United’s season opener against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, according to reports – with the Dutchman unconvinced by the star’s efforts and commitment in pre-season.

Ten Hag was appointed as manager over the summer in a bid to rebuild the free-falling club, but he will know that it would take nothing short of a miracle to embroil the club in a title race this season.

His pursuit of Frenkie de Jong has gone on for way too long, and with only Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia joining the club so far, the Old Trafford outfit requires at least one attacker before the window shuts.

Yet The Sun reports that Ronaldo is set to be benched despite the turmoil after a measly pre-season which included missing United’s pre-season tour.

Ronaldo played for just 45 minutes in the draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, which has been deemed unsatisfactory by Ten Hag – who wishes to put Anthony Martial up front in an attack consisting of the Frenchman, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Ronaldo was United’s top scorer in all competitions last season, notching 24 goals in 38 games for the Red Devils; although that wasn’t enough to garner a Champions League spot as his side ultimately fell 13 points short of a top-four spot.

And with more touchline spats with ten Hag such as the one against the Madrid-based side at the weekend, his future could look increasingly bleak.