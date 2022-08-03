“Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

Erik ten Hag is beginning to exert his authority at Manchester United.

The former Ajax boss, who arrived at Old Trafford earlier this summer, is in the process of preparing for a hugely important opening campaign.

The 20-time league winners endured their worst ever Premier League campaign last season under interim boss Ralf Rangnick and keen to avoid a repeat performance, ten Hag will know that he has to get his lacklustre Red Devils fit and firing.

The Dutchman’s cause has not been helped by superstar attacker Cristiano Ronaldo though.

The former Real Madrid Galactico, who still has 12 months left on his deal at United, is rumoured to want out following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League.

Finding a new club is proving difficult though. Super-agent Jorge Mendes previously held talks with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, but as we exclusively reported at the time, the Blues were always unlikely to make a formal approach.

However, while Mendes works around the clock trying to find his star client a new home, United have remained consistent in their stance that the 37-year-old is not for sale.

What has Erik ten Hag said about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Surprisingly though, despite publicly appearing keen to retain the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, ten Hag has displayed the first signs of frustration.

Ronaldo last featured for United during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford last weekend.

Having been subbed off, the former Juventus attacker, who was joined by other players, was then spotted departing the stadium before the game’s final whistle.

Breaking his silence on the incident, ten Hag, who spoke to ViaPlay (as quoted by AD), said: “I certainly don’t condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.”