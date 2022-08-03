West Ham’s need for a midfielder could see them sign Juventus star Arthur Melo this summer, with reports claiming that the Brazilian knows he has interest from the Hammers amidst long-term interest from Arsenal.

Melo joined Juventus for £68m from Barcelona back in September 2020, although that was a deal which saw Miralem Pjanic miraculously move in the opposite direction for a similar fee.

The star has generally failed to pull up any trees in his time at the Allianz Stadium and could be shifted out of Turin in a bid to free up funds for other stars.

West Ham on the other hand are still in the market for a midfielder despite signing boyhood Hammer Flynn Downes from Swansea earlier in the window, with a more experienced star being preferred to challenge for places.

And according to Marca, that could come in the form of Arthur who knows that he has interest from Arsenal and West Ham.

The publication states that the Brazilian has held talks with Valencia over a move to Spain, although their financial state means that the English duo can offer more money.

Despite Valencia being his preference, the former Gremio star is still keeping his options open, and West Ham are indeed lurking in the background given that Amadou Onana and Piotr Zielinski are proving difficult to pull off.