West Ham could be set to sign midfield star that Arsenal have long-term interest in

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham’s need for a midfielder could see them sign Juventus star Arthur Melo this summer, with reports claiming that the Brazilian knows he has interest from the Hammers amidst long-term interest from Arsenal.

Melo joined Juventus for £68m from Barcelona back in September 2020, although that was a deal which saw Miralem Pjanic miraculously move in the opposite direction for a similar fee.

The star has generally failed to pull up any trees in his time at the Allianz Stadium and could be shifted out of Turin in a bid to free up funds for other stars.

West Ham on the other hand are still in the market for a midfielder despite signing boyhood Hammer Flynn Downes from Swansea earlier in the window, with a more experienced star being preferred to challenge for places.

Flynn Downes joined West Ham in the summer, completing a move to his boyhood club in the processMORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea make third major summer signing with MLS keeper joining the American revolution
PSG looking to beat Barcelona to the signing of Manchester City star
Manchester City target alternatives to defender who is in talks with Chelsea

And according to Marca, that could come in the form of Arthur who knows that he has interest from Arsenal and West Ham.

The publication states that the Brazilian has held talks with Valencia over a move to Spain, although their financial state means that the English duo can offer more money.

Despite Valencia being his preference, the former Gremio star is still keeping his options open, and West Ham are indeed lurking in the background given that Amadou Onana and Piotr Zielinski are proving difficult to pull off.

More Stories Arthur Melo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.