West Ham insider ExWHUemployee claims West Ham defender Issa Diop wants new challenge as he is ‘not happy’ with how his career is going.

Hammers boss David Moyes faces a big dilemma as new signing Nayef Aguerd will spend weeks on sidelines with injury. Moyes will have to decide if he wants to sell the 25-year-old or keep him at least until January.

Fulham have been in negotiations with player and according to reports the personal terms have already been agreed, but both clubs have disagreements regarding transfer fee.

In an update on The West Ham Way Patreon page, Ex explained: “David Moyes faces a dilemma as to what to do with Issa Diop.

“The defender has made it clear he is not happy with his career in balance like it is, and with Fulham raising their offer, the club will need to decide whether to keep him at the club due to injuries to Aguerd and fitness concerns with Ogbonna and risk him being an unhappy player, or move the player on and bring someone else in.”

Diop joined West Ham in 2018 for a £22m reported fee and immediately settled in first-team lineup, making 65 Premier League appearances in first two seasons.

The 6ft 4in defender fell down in the pecking order at London Stadium under David Moyes with manager preferring Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and even Craig Dawson ahead of him.