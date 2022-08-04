Chelsea’s previous transfer model saw a lot of players come in, but the majority were simply seen as assets who would go out on loan to eventually be sold on for a profit.

Matt Miazga did arrive with some promise back in 2015- He was a USA international and had impressed in his debut season, but he only made two Premier League appearances for the club and it was clear that he wasn’t at the required level.

Since then he’s been out on loan to the likes of Reading, Nantes, Anderlecht and Alaves, but he never did anything to truly break through and earn another chance at Stamford Bridge.

ESPN have now reported that he’s set for a permanent exit, and it will be a return to MLS for the American with FC Cinninnati. The NY Post claimed back in 2016 that the transfer fee to take him to Chelsea was $5m, but they’ll see none of that back as he’s going to move on a free transfer.

He’s still only 27 – it’s easy to be cynical and say his career hasn’t gone to plan after failing multiple times in Europe, but he still has a chance to put together a solid run of games and establish himself as a starting option for the US in the upcoming World Cup.