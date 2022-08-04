Arsenal set to make money on midfielder in final year of his contract

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly after another central midfielder this summer, but Mikel Arteta was convinced that Lucas Torreira was not that player.

The 26-year-old started well at Arsenal after arriving from Sampdoria in 2018. The Uruguayan put in some impressive performances, adding some aggression to the midfield at the Emirates.

Since things have been on the slide at Arsenal. In fact, he has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Atletico Madrid and then Fiorentina last season. Torreira only has a year left on his deal and with no renewal on the horizon, it looks as if Arsenal will try to recoup some of the £25.8m that they spent on him.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal has been done between Arsenal and Galatasaray for Torreira, with the Gunners taking in between £5m and £6m in the process.

No doubt Arsenal will be pleased to have some income for a player that likely wasn’t in their plans, but overall it has to go down as a poor move.

 

Image via Photo by Rui Vieira/Pool via Getty Images

 

More Stories about Arsenal FC
Darren Bent says Arsenal could sign West Ham forward with £75m offer
Arsenal midfielder stalling on transfer as Gunners demand solution
Ligue 1 lynchpin tipped as Arsenal alternative for Youri Tielemans
More Stories Arsenal FC Galatasaray Lucas Torreira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.