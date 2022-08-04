Arsenal set to make money on midfielder in final year of his contract

Arsenal are reportedly after another central midfielder this summer, but Mikel Arteta was convinced that Lucas Torreira was not that player.

The 26-year-old started well at Arsenal after arriving from Sampdoria in 2018. The Uruguayan put in some impressive performances, adding some aggression to the midfield at the Emirates.

Since things have been on the slide at Arsenal. In fact, he has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Atletico Madrid and then Fiorentina last season. Torreira only has a year left on his deal and with no renewal on the horizon, it looks as if Arsenal will try to recoup some of the £25.8m that they spent on him.

Lucas Torreira has just accepted to join Galatasaray! It’s now time for the final details of the contract to be sorted out, then Torreira will fly to Istanbul in the next days ??? #Galatasaray Arsenal will receive around €6/7m fee for Torreira, once documents will be signed. pic.twitter.com/KHvsiMQQuo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal has been done between Arsenal and Galatasaray for Torreira, with the Gunners taking in between £5m and £6m in the process.

No doubt Arsenal will be pleased to have some income for a player that likely wasn’t in their plans, but overall it has to go down as a poor move.

Image via Photo by Rui Vieira/Pool via Getty Images