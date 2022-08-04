Barcelona fail to land Chelsea star with two-year contract renewal expected

Barcelona have been denied the chance to land Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta this summer despite months of chasing the defender, with the Spaniard set to sign a new two-year contract at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 in an £8m move from Marseille, and he has not looked back since after winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League.

Despite Chelsea’s defensive frailties going into the new season having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, there were rumours that Azpilicueta would depart for the Nou Camp amidst prolonged links to Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta had both been linked with Barcelona in the summerBut according to the Daily Mail, his decision to stay has deterred the Spanish midfield icon from the chance of a complete rebuild as Azpilicueta was the star he ‘most wanted’ to build his defence around.

The born leader was one of the first players that Xavi called in a bid to build his team around the veteran as he aims to recruit a team with the experience to guide his young side through the dark.

The publication further states that Azpilicueta told his former Spain teammate that he would be open to a move this summer should the Blues find a replacement.

But that was in the Roman Abramovich era – and new owner Todd Boehly is reluctant to sanction any deal allowing his captain to leave.

