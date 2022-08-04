Barcelona offer Chelsea chance to sign trio of senior players

Chelsea’s summer transfer window has been one of the most remarkable in recent history.

The Blues, now overseen by new American owner Todd Boehly, are desperate to freshen up their squad and despite already signing Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina, it is clear the Londoners are continuing to target multiple new additions.

Understood to be eyeing a new striker following Romelu Lukaku’s bizarre loan move back to former club Inter Milan, as well as bring in at least one more high-profile name, Chelsea are reportedly considering approaches for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United’s top target Frenkie De Jong.

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported on the Blues’ stance on Aubameyang and given the Gabonese striker’s previous connection to rivals Arsenal, fans are understandably eager to learn just how possible a transfer really is.

Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. ?? #CFC He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB pic.twitter.com/hvsqIGpYMJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

On De Jong, the Netherlands international has been a top target for new Red Devils’ boss Erik ten Hag ever since he took over earlier in the summer. A move is proving almost impossible to conclude though.

Rumoured to be owed wages by Barcelona, as well as some uncertainty over whether or not the 25-year-old would be happy to join a club not playing in next season’s Champions League, it remains a mystery where the ex-Ajax midfielder will play next season.

However, surprisingly, in addition to both Aubemeyang and De Jong, another player to emerge as a strong candidate to depart the Nou Camp has been winger Memphis Depay, and according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign all three.

Even though the La Liga giants have pipped their English counterparts to multiple signings, including Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, the two club’s working relationship is believed to be a strong one, so perhaps fans can begin to get excited that more than one Barcelona player will end up swapping Catalonia for London.