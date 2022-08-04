Speaking for BBC Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson names Jesse Lingard as one of the players he wanted Newcastle to sign this summer.
Newcastle expressed heavy interest for the 29-year-old but backed away from the deal when they learned wage demands of former Man UTD man.
“He would have been a great addition to our squad but I guess that’s probably for the hierarchy and Jesse’s people to have spoken and had them talks.
“I wish him all the best at Forest. I’m going to play against him on the first day of the season ironically so it’ll be good to catch up with him after the game.”