Champions League star wants £100k-a-week contract to join West Ham

West Ham FC
Napoli star Piotr Zielinski reportedly wants £100,000 a week to join West Ham this summer.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato, who claim he would have joined the club for the right money.

However, it now appears he will be staying with Napoli ahead of next season.

Zielinski mentioned in January how happy he was at the club, rubbishing any rumours of him leaving in the near future.

“I don’t think my time at Napoli will end this summer. I’ve got a big contract with the club. It will last another two years and I’m happy at Napoli, even if I read the opposite somewhere (in the media),” said Zielinski, as relayed by BeSoccer.

 

