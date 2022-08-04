Chelsea handed opening day boost as Everton suffer major injury blow

Frank Lampard will be pulling his hair out in frustration after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly been sidelined for three months following a nasty knee injury.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the English forward is not expected to return until around Christmas time.

The Toffees’ first Premier League game of the new 2022-23 season is set to kick off against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon and eager to get off to a good start, Lampard will know that Calvert-Lewin’s exclusion is going to put his team at a major disadvantage.

From the player’s perspective, having spent the majority of last season on the treatment table, this latest injury would have undoubtedly served as a crushing blow.

In terms of who he may use in place of Calvert-Lewin, having sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer, Lampard’s only real recognised striker is Solomon Rondon, and that will be a worry considering how out of form the Venezuelan has been since his move from the Chinese Super League 12 months ago.