Chelsea have seen a £60m bid rejected for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

It’s no secret that Chelsea are in the hunt for a defender this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack column that they have targeted Presnel Kimpembe, Nathan Ake, Matthijs de Ligt, and Jules Kounde this summer.

Unfortunately, it appears all of their deals fell through, but they’ve now turned their attention to another central defender.

According to Romano, Chelsea have had a £60m bid rejected for Leicester City defender Fofana.

The report claims that Chelsea are preparing another bid, with Fofana keen for a move to Stamford Bridge.

The French defender will be able to showcase himself on the biggest stage if he joins Chelsea, after they qualified for the Champions League last season.

Leicester failed to qualify for Europe after a disappointing season, so it’s no surprise to hear the 21-year-old would be interested in a move to Thomas Tuchel’s side this summer.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, defensive reinforcements were likely to be high on Tuchel’s priority list during the current transfer window.