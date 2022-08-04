Conte claims he hates liars after being asked about his Spurs future

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has claimed that he ‘hates liars and lying’ after being quizzed on how long his tenure in north London will last given his history of being a journeyman.

Conte joined Tottenham on an 18-month deal back in November following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, with Tottenham having won just two of their final seven games under the Portuguese’s guidance.

With a history of not sticking around at clubs for too long – having managed seven clubs in just 13 years – many were unsure as to how long the enigmatic Italian would last under Daniel Levy’s ownership with the Englishman being renowned for being hard to deal with.

But so far, Levy has been extremely uncharacteristic in his backing of the former Chelsea boss by giving him close to £100m to spend this summer – with more incomings expected at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And after being asked what the difference between himself and long-serving managers such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp is, Conte believed their method was the best way to go – stating he would continue to work if he wasn’t met with lies.

“I think so [it is the best way to go]. If you are with the same manager for many years, you bring continuity and you continue ambition,” Conte said after being asked about Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s longevity in the Premier League, as relayed by Football London.

“It’s the best situation for the club to improve and to grow season by season. The vision is one, it’s not another vision with another manager. For sure to have a coach for many years you reduce the time because you give continuity to the work with the manager and the players.

“For me after seven months it’s easier to work with the players. You know each other.

“First of all I need to stay well in the club. I like always the honest. If you tell me one thing and then you have to respect this. I don’t like the people who told me one thiing and then during the season after one year or two changed it. If you tell me a good lie you don’t have a lot of luck with me. I hate lying and liars.”