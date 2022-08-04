Darren Bent says Arsenal could sign West Ham forward with £75m offer

Arsenal have made some glamorous signings this summer, but are not finished with the transfer market yet. Whispers are growing that the Gunners could try to poach West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, but it would not be a cheap deal.

As per HITC, price tag set for Bowen would be in the region of £75m. Bowen is coming into the prime of his career and was highly effective for David Moyes last season, directly contributing to 24 goals from a wide position.

This was put to talkSPORT pundit and former Premier League star Darren Bent, he scoffed at the idea of paying quite that much.

“I didn’t know that (on Bowen being linked to Arsenal). I am not paying that. No chance.”

“Then again, we paid £72 million for Pepe, so I would snap your hand off! £75 million?! I would snap your hand off.”

“When you look at the attacking options Arsenal have got, with Saka and Smith Rowe. But £75 million would tempt them, trust me. If Arsenal were to drop £75 million on the table for Jarrod Bowen, then West Ham would consider that.”

It would be fair to follow Bent’s logic. Bukayo Saka has made the right side of Arsenal’s attack his own and bringing in his competition in the English national team may only stall the development of both. As with Declan Rice, it appears West Ham are abundantly aware of the value of top English players and will not relinquish them without a major investment.