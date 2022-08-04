Erik ten Hag wants Man United to sign surprise Chelsea attacker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech very well.

The pair, who spent three years working together at Ajax, enjoyed a successful time in Amsterdam – lifting three major trophies, including the 2018-19 Eredivisie.

However, following an impressive run of form that saw him directly contribute to 88 goals in just 100 matches, there is no denying that Ziyech enjoyed his best football under United’s new manager.

Even though the 29-year-old ended up moving to Chelsea in 2020, ahead of ten Hag’s opening campaign at Old Trafford, as well as the Red Devils’ need to sign a new right-sided attacker, according to a recent report from French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 20-time league winners could reunite the Morrocan with his former coach.

Erik Ten Hag souhaite recruter Hakim Ziyech à Manchester United. C’est une de ses priorités. Mais l’ailier marocain ne fait pas l’unanimité au sein du club. Ca bloque… #ManUtd #Mercato #Maroc pic.twitter.com/LXxXzPWvbJ — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) August 3, 2022

Although United are blessed with wide attacking options, the majority of their options are young and very inexperienced.

The only natural right-sided attacker and one that would be able to rise to the occasion is Mason Greenwood but he remains suspended indefinitely by the club, so there is obviously a need to do some business for that position.

Whether or not Ziyech really is ten Hag’s ‘priority’ – we don’t know, but we did have a funny feeling that these links would appear at some point throughout the summer window.

A potential move for a player who is rated by ten Hag and who is out of favour at his current club makes all the sense in the world.