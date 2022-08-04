Everton target Premier League captain to strengthen defence

Everton are looking to ensure their season is far more comfortable this year and they intend on doing so through a solid base at the back. Everton had one of the worst defences in the Premier League last season but want Wolves’ captain Connor Coady to help address that concern. A former Liverpool academy graduate, Coady has 10 caps for England.

Coady, 29, has been a fixture at Wolves almost since he arrived at the club, but 90min say that they will not standing in his way if he wants to leave. The midlands club brought in Nathan Collins from Burnley this summer which may reduce Coady’s game time, but Wolves are content with Coady staying too.

?| Everton want to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers Central defender Conor Coady.? [via @VinnOConnor]. pic.twitter.com/oKcBAu8VVE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022

For Everton, it would leave them with plenty of central defenders and perhaps suggest that Frank Lampard might opt for a back three this season. Currently the Toffees have Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane already on the books. Coady also operates at his best in a back three.