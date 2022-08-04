Chelsea are considering a move to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona this summer.

Aubameyang only signed for Barcelona in February of this year, joining from Premier League club Arsenal.

The Gabonese striker enjoyed a successful period at Barcelona last season, scoring 11 goals in 17 league games.

The 33-year-old could be making a return to England during this transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea are considering making a move for Aubameyang this summer.

Chelsea have enquired about Aubameyang’s salary and how much an overall deal would cost, but Aubameyang is happy at Barcelona.

However, Chelsea are considered a top opportunity, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Thomas Tuchel worked with Aubameyang during his time at Borussia Dortmund, so he’s fully aware of his capabilities and what he can offer to Chelsea.

After losing Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer, Chelsea could be in the market for a striker going into the new season.

As it stands, the only options Tuchel has are Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who have both struggled to find consistent form since joining the club.

Armando Broja is also an option, but he has only recently returned from a loan spell at Southampton, so it’s difficult to tell whether he is ready to make the step up.