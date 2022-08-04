Tottenham have begun negotiations with Udinese to sign 19-year-old full-back Destiny Udogie.

At just 19 years old, Udogie became a regular in the Udinese side last season, after joining from Hellas Verona on loan. The young defender played 35 times in the league for the Italian club, and with an obligation to buy in his loan deal, he signed for Udinese this summer.

Now, he could already be on his way out of Udinese, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Tottenham have entered negotiations with Udinese over the potential signing of Udogie.

Tottenham have discussed the option of sending the Italian defender back to Udinese on loan for the season to continue his development.

After bringing in Ivan Perisic this summer, Udogie may struggle to break into the Tottenham team in the early stages of his tenure, and having played regularly in Italy last season, it makes sense to allow him to play first-team football again.

As well as signing players who immediately improve the starting eleven, in order to build for the future, signing younger players with high potential is just as important, making the Udogie signing a smart move if Tottenham manage to complete the deal.