There’s been plenty of drama in recent days with Brighton and Marc Cucurella set to part on bad terms but it now looks like the Spaniard will finally be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

There have been plenty of claims over the past 24 hours and Brighton even released a statement to say that nothing had been agreed, but Fabrizio Romano always stuck to his guns and said the deal would be done, and he’s now doubling down to say it’s set to happen in the next few days:

After medical completed, Chelsea and Brighton set to sign documents for Marc Cucurella deal. ? #CFC Exclusive details ?? ?? Chelsea will pay £55m fixed fee plus £7m add-ons. ?? Levi Cowill will join Brighton on loan until June 2023. ?? Expected to be official this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

It’s possible that part of the hold-up revolved around Levi Colwill as you would think Brighton might hope to get him permanently in exchange, but he’s seen as a player with huge potential and Chelsea wouldn’t want to lose him as part of this.

Cucurella is an exciting player to watch and he’s great in possession so he should suit Thomas Tuchel’s system, but if ever there was a transfer rumour that shouldn’t be believed until everything is officially announced and the player is pictured signing the contract, then it’s probably this one.