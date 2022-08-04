Everton boss Frank Lampard believes forgotten star can fill Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury vacancy

Everton boss Frank Lampard has an attacker selection crisis at the club after it emerged that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had picked up a six-week injury in training – and the former Chelsea boss has tipped forgotten man Dele Alli to fill the role.

With Richarlison departing for Tottenham in July and Salomon Rondon suspended after picking up a red card against Brentford towards the end of last season, Calvert-Lewin was expected to lead the line against Chelsea in the season opener on Saturday evening.

His vitality was even more paramount after the Toffees loaned out youngster Ellis Simms to Sunderland on a season-long loan earlier this week, leaving them slightly barren up top.

And after news emerged that Calvert-Lewin had picked up an injury that could keep him out until the end of September, fans have feared the worst as they enter the tie against the current world champions without a recognised talisman.

But Lampard has come up with a cunning idea to combat their downfall against Thomas Tuchel’s men at Goodison Park; with Alli being tipped as a ‘solution’.

“Yeah, potentially,” Lampard said of Alli’s use as a striker against Chelsea as relayed by the Liverpool ECHO.

“He was generally moved back at Tottenham to be more of a structured midfield player. He’s certainly in the running for a solution.”

With Alli having notched six goals in eleven games against the Blues throughout his career, it might not be a bad solution for Lampard to act upon…