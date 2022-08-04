Gary Neville shares Arsenal concern with inexperience stumbling block

Gary Neville has told fans of his concern over Arsenal’s upcoming season, with the Manchester United legend stating that he is unsure whether Mikel Arteta’s side have the experience and nous to break into the top four.

The Gunners fell agonisingly short of Champions League last season as they finished fifth in the Premier League, with anything less than the top four resulting in Europa League qualification.

His side were in a prime position to end their top four hoodoo after a six-year hiatus from the continent’s elite club competition, remaining there for a prolonged period in 2022 until a crushing loss to Tottenham with just three games remaining in the season.

The arrivals of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer – all of whom had a big part to play in title wins for their former clubs last season – may help them in that regard, although nothing is guaranteed.

And Neville had detailed why in a fan debate on his YouTube channel The Overlap ahead of the new campaign.

“I actually hope so, I genuinely do,” Neville said on The Overlap in terms of fans getting on board with Arteta.

“I just worry about the experience in terms of young manager.

“To be fair, it’s not unfounded, the evidence is there! Last season, Arsenal should have finished in the top four. But in the end, the experience of Antonio Conte, the experience of the Tottenham Hotspur players [meant they didn’t].

“In that game, Spurs’ experience on that night it was alarming how naive Arsenal were and how short they were. My concern is just purely around [that]. I know Chelsea and Manchester United are struggling a bit in terms of where they are and they might both blow up, but I think will both have to happen in order for Arsenal to land in the top four.”