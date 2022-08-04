Manchester United fans will absolutely love what breakthrough talent Hannibal Mejbri has recently said about his future at the club.

Mejbri, 19, may not be very well known to fans of other clubs, but to the United faithful, the young Tunisia international is one of their team’s most exciting prospects.

After being signed to United’s prestigious youth academy from Monaco back in 2019 in a deal worth a whopping £9m, there is a lot of expectation resting on the 19-year-old’s shoulders.

MORE: Chelsea handed opening day boost as Everton suffer major injury blow

Finally awarded his first team competitive debut at the back end of last season under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Mejbri is now destined for bigger and better things and looks unlikely to ever return to the youth ranks.

What has Hannibal Mejbri said about Man United?

Speaking about his impressive breakthrough and what he wants to achieve in the coming seasons, the former Monaco midfielder, who spoke to Pro-Direct Soccer France (as quoted by MEN), said: “I said to myself, ‘oh yeah, I need to work hard!

“I didn’t come here for nothing, not to have on my CV: ‘I played for United’.

“I came to prove to the world that a young person from Paris, from the neighbourhood, can come and impose himself.

“And me…I’m ready to risk everything to succeed at United.”

Since making his debut against Liverpool last season, Mejbri has gone on to feature in a total of three senior matches, and although he has yet to score or register an assist, with Erik ten Hag already trusting him in pre-season, fans will be expecting to see a lot more of the teenager next season.