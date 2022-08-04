Leeds United fan favourite now pushing for Elland Road exit

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is reportedly pushing to leave the Whites this summer.

That’s according to Polish reporter Lukasz Wisniowski, who has claimed the experienced midfielder no longer sees a future at Elland Road, and would therefore welcome a move elsewhere before the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking about the position the 32-year-old currently finds himself in, Wisniowski said: “Marsch has clearly made it clear that Klich will not be in the first squad. He will only supplement the team.

“And he (Klich) takes that personally. There is an intense search for options. Probably a loan; There is a lot of talk about the Dutch option, the Eredivisie. Klich is very aware of his position on the market.”

Since joining Leeds United from FC Twente back in 2017 in a deal worth just £1.5m, Klich, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 178 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 43 goals along the way.