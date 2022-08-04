There’s really nothing glamorous about signing a second or third-choice goalkeeper, but you’ll know all about it if the position isn’t addressed and the starter goes out for an extended period of time.

It usually means signing a veteran player who’s ambitions of starting every week can’t be met at the highest level, and that would appear to be the case for Leeds United as they close in on former Everton and Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles.

It’s been reported that he’s poised to join Leeds in the next few days after leaving Real Betis on a free over the summer, while there could also be a good omen in seeing that he has an FA Cup winner’s medal with Wigan in his history, while Betis won the Copa Del Rey last season too.

It’s an odd signing in many ways because he’s not going to see any action in the Premier League if everything goes to plan, but he’s a solid back-up option if needed.