Leicester City target Chelsea star in separate deal to Wesley Fofana

Leicester City are showing an interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, but he won’t be used in any potential deal to bring Wesley Fofana to Stamford Bridge.

Leicester City have struggled in the transfer window so far, and are yet to bring in any new signings. Kasper Schmeichel has left the club, so Leicester are in a worse position than they ended the season.

Fofana has been linked with a move to Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming that they had a £60m bid rejected, but the defender is hoping to join the club and is pushing for a move.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing another approach for the defender, and you’d imagine Leicester will reluctantly sell the youngster if he’s actively searching for a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-od is an exciting young prospect who is only going to get better learning from the likes of Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Now, Leicester City are showing an interest in Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi, but any deal would be kept separate from the Fofana transfer, according to CBS Sports.

Hudson-Odoi hasn’t been given too much of a chance at Chelsea, and regular injuries have halted his progress so far.