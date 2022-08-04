Liverpool assistant compares Trent Alexander-Arnold to AC Milan legend

Liverpool assistant Pep Ljinders has compared star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to AC Milan hero Cafu after stating that the academy graduate has only become stronger over pre-season.

Alexander-Arnold, who made his debut back in the 2016-17 season, has already racked up 227 first-team appearances for the Reds throughout his career at the age of just 23.

His assist stats are abnormal for a defender, and he is only a tally of nine away from beating Leighton Baines’ Premier League record of 53 despite featuring in 265 fewer games.

His consistency in his crossing, athleticism and technique has made him one of the most sought-after players in the world due to his unique playing style, something that Ljinders knows not to take for granted.

And the Dutchman has compared him to Cafu after watching him grow over the years.

“It is only my opinion but, if you see the game in an attacking way, he gave that position such a creative boost over the last few years. Like Cafu did in the past,” Ljinders told the Guardian.

“For me there are no limits for Trent and if you see the game in a certain way then for sure [he should start in Qatar]. But you can see the game in many different ways.

“There is no limit to him. If you saw pre-season then the games he played he reached a new level. The way he dominated the right side offensively but also defensively was remarkable and when I see this boy it just makes me really proud. He trains in the same way he was when he was 15 – the smile, the fire.”

Liverpool get their Premier League campaign underway with a trip to Fulham on Saturday.