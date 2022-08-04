Liverpool star has used “sign language” to overcome English language barrier

New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez had admitted he has had to use “sign language” in order to communicate with the Reds’ top stars to overcome the English language barrier following his move from Benfica over the summer.

Nunez, 23, joined the Reds after a superb breakout season with Benfica had drawn interest from the biggest clubs across the continent.

The Uruguayan has already begun brightly with a superb performance in the Community Shield final, in which he scored a header and won a penalty against last season’s Premier League champions Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.

But it has not been all plain sailing for the former Almeria star so far in his short but sweet Reds tenure after he admitted he has had to garner the aid of Liverpool’s South American stars to help him in conversations – including the use of sign language to those who don’t speak his language.

“[Roberto] Firmino, Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Fabio [Carvalho], who only arrived recently too, then the rest of my teammates too, they all made me feel right at home, all of them,” Nunez told the club’s official website.

“I don’t speak or really understand English but being honest, we are making each other understand using sign language! It was the South Americans who helped me the most at that time when it came to integrating with the rest of the group.

“But it’s going well. Even now they’re the guys who I tend to get together with the most because then I can maintain a fluent conversation because I can hardly speak a word of English to you right now. But as time goes by, I’ll be trying to learn English.

“Hendo [Jordan Henderson] also tries to spend a lot of time talking with me and Thiago helped me enormously when I arrived. He’s always passing on the instructions of the manager when we’re doing a drill in training.”