Man City weighing up move for highly-rated La Liga winger

Manchester City have a superb track record when it comes to identifying and developing some of Europe’s best young talent, and according to recent reports, the Citizens’ next youth target is Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

That’s according to recent reports in the Spanish media, which claim Pep Guardiola is eyeing the Yellow Submarine’s number 21.

Pino, just 19, only joined Villarreal’s youth academy two years ago, and following his transfer, the teenager quickly found himself promoted to the Spaniard’s senior first team.

Having now made a total of 77 appearances for Villarreal, Pino, who has five years left on his deal, has gone on to directly contribute to 19 goals, in all competitions.

Whether or not Manchester City are prepared to buy the wide-attacker outright and immediately install him in their first team, or if they would offer Villarreal the chance to keep him for a season or two, remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, continuing to look to the future, rival clubs should fear the future, especially if Guardiola stays at the helm.