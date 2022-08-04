Manchester United’s scouting department have reportedly identified Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott as a future star.

That’s according to a report from The United Stand (as relayed by The Sun), who claim to have obtained information regarding a recent enquiry made to the Robins by the Red Devils.

Scott, 18, joined Bristol City’s youth academy from FC Guernsey back in 2020. Although originally signed to the Robbins’ under-18s, last summer saw the talented teenager promoted to the club’s senior first team.

Following his debuting senior campaign, Scott’s stock has risen even higher.

Having featured in 43 matches, in all competitions, last time out, the Guernsey-born midfielder directly contributed to six goals along the way.

Capable of playing as a right-sided winger, a central midfielder, or a defensive midfielder, Scott is obviously a very versatile playmaker.

Whether or not United can lure him further up the country remains to be seen, but understood to be willing to loan him back to the Robbins for the 2022-23 season, the 20-time league winner’s offer may be too good for the Championship side to turn down.