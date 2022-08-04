Man United suspect Ronaldo saga nearly over as key event hands Red Devils boost

Despite weeks of relentless speculation, Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo looks destined to stay with the Red Devils for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Portuguese megastar, who is rumoured to want out of Old Trafford following the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, is now ‘increasingly more likely to stay’.

The club held a Premier League media event on Tuesday, and the fact Ronaldo was present and involved was significant.

A snippet from The Athletic’s report said: “Sources regarded his full participation in United’s Premier League media day at Carrington on Tuesday as notable, and the pool of potential buyers has shrunk.”

Following on from the club’s abysmal campaign last season that saw them stumble across the line with their worst ever goal scoring and points tally, Ronaldo has been eager to jump ship for the second time in his career.

Giving the go-ahead for super-agent Jorge Mendes to tout his services to other clubs, including one of United’s fiercest rivals Chelsea, it is very obvious that Ronaldo sees his future elsewhere.

However, with just three weeks left in this summer’s transfer window and with no takers willing to splash the cash on the 37-year-old, it looks like he may be forced to see out his contract at Old Trafford, which would mean he would play in Europe’s second tier next season.

Whether or not a club surprises us and comes in with a late offer remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, regardless of where the five-time Ballon d’Or plays next season, he has certainly tainted his legacy at United, and that is a real shame.