Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Neves has undoubtedly been one of Wolves best players since signing from Porto. The Portuguese star played a pivotal role in getting Wolves promoted to the Premier League.

At 25 years old, Neves could be considering taking the next step in his career, and according to Sky Sports, Manchester United have shown an interest in him this summer.

However, the report claims that Wolves are growing increasingly confident that they will keep hold of Neves going into the new season, and would like to talk to him about a new contract.

With Manchester United losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer, it’s no surprise to see them pursuing a midfielder in the current transfer window.

However, they may now have to consider alternative options, with Neves likely to stay at Wolves ahead of the new season.

With the Premier League kicking off in the next few days, they may need to act fast if they want to bolster their options before the first game.