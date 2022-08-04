Manchester United star joins Spanish giants on season-long loan deal

Manchester United star Alex Telles has joined Spanish giants Sevilla on a season-long loan deal as a result of competition for places in the left-back area at Old Trafford.

Telles featured aplenty in the red half of Manchester last season, making 26 appearances and scoring one goal; a sumptuous volley against Villarreal in United’s mesmerising comeback in the Champions League.

However, with the return of Luke Shaw from a long-term injury and the signing of young left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord earlier in the transfer window, competition for places is at an all-time high – punting Telles further down the pecking order.

The former Porto star is only 29, and at the peak of his career will be expecting to play games regularly – and the Andalusian club have offered him as such by tying him down on a loan deal that will last until the start of July 2023.

“Manchester United defender and Brazil international Alex Telles has agreed to spend the 2022/23 season on loan with Sevilla in Spain,” a statement by the club read.

“The signing of young defender Tyrell Malacia earlier this summer has only increased the competition for places in his position.

“A popular and professional member of the squad, Telles leaves United with everybody’s best wishes for the campaign to come and Reds supporters will be following Sevilla’s results from afar.”