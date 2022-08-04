Marc Cucurella told to stay away from Brighton training as star closes in on big-money move

Brighton and Hove Albion bosses have told Marc Cucurella to stay away from the club, according to reports – with the Spaniard expected to move to Chelsea over the coming days.

Cucurella has long been linked with a move away from the south coast after massively impressing under Graham Potter in his debut season in the Premier League, in which he picked up the Player of the Year award and Players’ Player of the Year award at the Seagulls.

Manchester City had been tipped to make a move for him following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s departure from the Etihad Stadium, although they were unwilling to up their £40m bid for the former Getafe star, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside via Substack, with Brighton believing he was worth £50m instead.

As a result, Chelsea have plumped for a move for the star, with reports claiming they had agreed a deal worth £50m – although Brighton refuted this claim with a statement on Wednesday evening.

And as a result, The Athletic have stated that the long-haired wing-back has been told to stay away from training as a result of the prolonged interest by the Blues – leaving his future in limbo.

The publication states that boss Potter does not want any distractions for his side as they take on Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Even with a player such as Cucurella being so critical to his plans, Potter will want to take his hungry side to Old Trafford in good spirits in a bid to spoil Erik ten Hag’s big day.