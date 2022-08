West Ham striker Michail Antonio admits he was gutted his team didn’t sign Jesse Lingard this summer.

The 29-year-old spent a fantastic 5-month loan spell last year with West Ham, scoring nine Premier League goals and providing five assists before returning to his parent club Man UTD.

“I was definitely disappointed, not going to lie. – said Antonio for BBC.

“He was a massive player and helped push us. He was one of the reasons why we did finish in Europe.”

“We were looking forward to him and he was a player we definitely need right now in our squad.