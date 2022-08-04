Mikel Arteta admits Amazon’s new All or Nothing series didn’t help his team last season

Mikel Arteta has complained that Amazon’s new All or Nothing series was detrimental to his team’s efforts last season – with the Spaniard claiming that his players were distracted by the cameras.

With Leeds, Tottenham and Manchester City having all had All or Nothing documentaries in the past, fans have been licking their lips at Arsenal’s series being premiered on Thursday morning.

With the club having endured a poor start to the season, undergoing a busy summer transfer window, featuring in dramatic losses to Manchester City and Liverpool and selling club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amongst other incidents, the show was always bound to be eventful and well received.

But Arteta stated the opposite, with the former Everton midfielder claiming that distraction did hinder his squad on a day-to-day basis.

“The distraction, or attraction, was last year having them here every single day,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“We tried to work together to make sure that whatever is produced is the reality of how this football club is run.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

“The passion of its people, the aims and responsibilities we all have to make it work, how much we care and love the club and how much we want to bring enjoyment to our people.”

Ultimately, the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League as they went yet another season without Champions League football.

But Arteta will aim to resolve that this season after signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.