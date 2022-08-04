Mikel Arteta promises Arsenal transfer activity before deadline day

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has promised fans that his side is still ‘really active’ in the transfer market as he aims to make a strong end to the window ahead of the new season.

The Gunners kick off the Premier League campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on Friday, being touted as favourites to win in south London albeit at a ground they typically struggle at.

With new signings Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus likely to play a huge part in proceedings over the coming months, Arteta will be pleased with his transfer business so far after a poor start to the previous campaign was due to a lack of quality signings early on.

But despite their impressive transfer business, the Spaniard told fans on Thursday midday that they were still active in the market – in both incomings and outgoings.

“We are really active, as you can see with [the] ins and outs. Everything is still open; it’s a long window,” Arteta said in his press conference as quoted by Daily Express.

“A lot happens. It’s incredible how much business the club has already done. It shows how competitive the season will be. It’s not going to stop.

“Some players will have the need to leave, some others to move. Everything is still open.”

With teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham who will rival the Gunners all having strengthened, it is imperative that Arteta’s business this summer is spot on if the club are to compete in the Champions League once again.